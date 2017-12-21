Earthquake registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On December 21, at 01:40 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.330 and eastern longitude 44.890 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 20km west from Gavar town) with 2.7 magnitude and 5km depth, reports Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 points at the epicenter area.