I have information on assassination attempt against Turkish-Armenians living in Europe – Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament, announced during a press conference in the parliament that he has an intelligence data according to which an assassination attempt is being planned against the Turkish-Armenians settled in Europe, CNN Turk reports.

Paylan informed that the assassination attempts are being organized by a structure operating in Turkey.

“I have information that certain groups are preparing an operation against Turkish-Alevis and Turkish-Armenians living in Europe, as well as journalists, writers, academicians who were forced to leave Turkey under the ruling Justice and Development Party which must create a great reaction”, Paylan said.

The lawmaker refused to inform from where he has received this information. “This central structure operating in Turkey has used well-known killers to conduct these murders. This intelligence data has been very seriously taken into account by many European countries, in particular Germany, the intelligence agencies started acting. After receiving this data I had meetings with the government’s representatives. Reminding their duties I urged them to take actions”, the Armenian lawmaker said, adding that he informed the representatives of the intelligence service, security bodies and respective ministries about this incident. Garo Paylan stated that these crimes aim at creating a sensation.