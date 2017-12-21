Ancient manuscripts, cross-stones, jewelry samples: Exhibition on Armenian culture to open in New York’s Metropolitan Museum

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition dedicated to the Armenian culture will open in the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York in 2018, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, acting director of Matenadaran - The Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, told ARMENPRESS.

He informed that the opening of the exhibition will be held in September and will last 4 months.

“Exhibits from the Matenadaran, Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and History Museum of Armenia will be displayed. We provide 28 manuscripts. I think it will contribute to promoting our values. This process started two years ago, it passed a very good preparation stage”, he said.

Deputy director of the History Museum of Armenia Iveta Mkrtchyan told ARMENPRESS that the Museum is going to present samples of sculpture of 5-6th centuries, such as cross-stones. Applied art objects, jewelry samples dating back to 11-13th centuries will also be displayed at the exhibition.

“We held a discussion with the specialists of the Metropolitan Museum, the exhibits were chosen to be displayed at the exhibition. In other words, we jointly selected the exhibits”, she said.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is going to present a total of 20 exhibits, including cross-stones, the stone-made model of the church, fabrics and curtains.

“A very great event is expected to be held in one of the world’s greatest Museums. It’s a major exhibition presenting the culture of our people, the Christian era. It’s an important event in terms of promoting the Armenian culture”, director of the archives and manuscripts of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Asoghik Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS, stating that catalog publishing is also expected.

