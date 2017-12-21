LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-12-17

LONDON, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.54% to $2114.00, copper price up by 1.34% to $6975.00, lead price down by 0.06% to $2544.00, nickel price up by 2.44% to $11985.00, tin price up by 0.31% to $19320.00, zinc price up by 1.54% to $3229.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.35% to $75000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.