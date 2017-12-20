Richard Mills satisfied with economic relations between Armenia, USA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills assesses the current level of Armenian-U.S. relations as satisfying, ARMENPRESS reports the Ambassador told the reporters during the final event of the jubilee year of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the USA.

“Armenian-U.S. relations are firm and we closely cooperate in many spheres. I am particularly satisfied with the economic and trade relations between the two states. Just recently we obtained data according to which trade turnover between the two states increased by 35% during the last 12 months. Trade creates opportunities both in Armenia and the USA, and also creates jobs. Besides, during the last 2 years FDIs from the USA to Armenia amounted to half a billion USD, and I am convinced the investments will rise”, Richard Mills said, stressing that relations can always be strengthened in a number of spheres, such as defense.

Referring to his position in Armenia, the Ambassador said that he does not know yet for sure how long he will hold the position of the Ambassador of the USA to Armenia.

“But when my tenure is over and whoever replaces me will continue the works in the directions that I assess priority, particularly deepening of investments and trade between the two states, fostering human rights, fight against corruption, collaboration with people who struggle against corruption and the works that are directed to making the relations between the two states and peoples closer”, the Ambassador concluded.