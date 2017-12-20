President Sargsyan attends opening of new entertainment center of Multi Rest hotel complex

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening of the new entertainment center of Multi Rest hotel complex in Tsakhkadzor on December 20, which is one of the initiatives to make the city an active touristic direction, ARMNPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Nearly 60 jobs have been created with 150 thousand AMD average salary. Over 10 billion AMD investments have been made by the efforts of the founder of “Multi Group” concern Gagik Tsarukyan.