President Sargsyan receives delegation of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on December 20 the delegation of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee headed by its Co-chairman Sajjad Karim. The delegation is in Armenia to participate in the regular 17th session of the Committee.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guests the President of the Republic documented with satisfaction that the relations of Armenia with the European parliament develop in a natural way and expand in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The President highlighted the development of inter-parliamentary ties and dialogue in Armenia-EU relations, as well as the active mutual visits of the parliamentarians, attaching particular importance to the format of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that he is aware of the saturated agenda of the Yerevan session of the Committee and hoped that the decisions made during the session will further deepen the cooperation between Armenia and the EU. The President highlighted the Closing Statement adopted by the Committee – the high evaluation to the recent developments in Armenia-EU relations, including the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the balanced position on Nagorno Karabakh conflict that supports the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

The o-chairman of the Committee, Sajjad Karim thanked President Sargsyan on behalf of his delegation for the reception, assessment to the cooperation in inter-parliamentary format and the sincere and open dialogue during the meetings with them.

The interlocutors referred to the provisions of the CEPA and the statement adopted during the session, as well as the works underway in Armenia following the signing of the agreement aimed at reforms.

Serzh Sargsyan also answered the questions of the parliamentarians.