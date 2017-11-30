Minsk summit became another important stage for CSTO’s development – Gen-Sec Khachaturov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. Minsk summit became another important stage for CSTO’s development, CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov announced, stressing that the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force Operational and Combat Training Program was fully implemented in 2017.

Besides, a large-scale unforeseen military exercises were performed in Tajikistan together with the CSTO collective forces. The total number of servicemen that participated in military exercises in Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan amounts to 12 thousand. “For the further improvement of combat readiness of the collective forces the Heads of State have adopted decisions that will be implemented in 2018”, ARMENPRESS reports Khachaturov saying.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council session ended in Minsk on November 30. At the plenary session that followed the narrow panel meeting, the Presidents of Member States discussed over two dozen agenda items. They signed a number of documents relating to the implementation of the CSTO Collective Security Strategy for the upcoming years, the strengthening of the military component of the organization, as well as the partnership in defense and foreign policy-related matters and a number of other spheres.

In the framework of the session the Heads of State discussed over two dozen agenda items and adopted political statements, including the Armenia-initiated statement “On support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process.” The CSTO Presidents once again reiterated their support for the efforts exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the three principles for conflict settlement: peoples’ right to self-determination, non-use of force or threat of force and territorial integrity.