Mkhitaryan doing extra work to regain his place

M.E.N. Sport understands Mkhitaryan has been putting in additional hours in between his United training schedule after losing his place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

Mkhitaryan, 28, has been dropped from three of the last four matchday squads and has not started since the November 5 defeat at Chelsea, where Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed United played 'with 10 men' due to Mkhitaryan's apparent anonymity.

The Armenia international is believed to be working hard and putting in extra hours away from the club's Carrington training complex after Mourinho admitted he was unhappy with Mkhitaryan's form.

"I was not happy with his last performances. I’m not speaking about one or two, I’m speaking about three, four or five," Mourinho said. "He started the season very well and after that, step by step, he was disappearing.

"His performance levels in terms of goal scoring and assists, high pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No.10, were decreasing step by step. That was enough because the others worked to have a chance. Everybody works to have a chance. It’s as simple as that."