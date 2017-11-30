CSTO member states accept Artsakh people’s right to self-determination – Sharmazanov comments on statement adopted by CSTO Heads of State

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The adoption of the statement by the Heads of State of the CSTO member states documents that all the members of the organization support the format of the Minsk Group Co-chairs in regard to the conflict settlement and accept the three fundamental principles proposed by them, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS, adding that Azerbaijan often tries to separate the principle of territorial integrity from the other principles, presenting the conflict as territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Sharmazanov noted that there were some countries that deliberately or non-deliberately have ignored the other two principles, and in this context the statement adopted by the Heads of CSTO member states is of crucial importance.

“The adoption of such a statement by the Heads of the CSTO member states shows that all the members of that organization, starting from Russia to Kazakhstan and Belarus, accept the three fundamental principles of the conflict settlement proposed by the Co-chairs, including the right to self-determination that is so important for us. This means that they accept the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, which is very important for us”, Sharmazanov stated.

The Vice President of the parliament of Armenia added that the adoption of the statement by the heads of the CSTO member states supporting the Minsk Group Co-chair format for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement was an adequate respond to the Azerbaijani-Turkish dodge performed on November 29 at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation during which they encompassed an anti-Armenian point in the adopted declaration over the conflict settlement without discussing it with the Armenian delegation. “This was a clear answer to them to stay calm. The CSTO member states support the conflict settlement format proposed by the Minsk Group Co-chair’s format”, Sharmazanov emphasized.

He also reminded that recently signed agreement between Armenia and the EU clearly states the support to the Minsk Group mediation efforts, which means that all the international organizations, the EU, the CSTO accept the three principles of the conflict settlement, among which is the self-determination right, that is so important for the Armenian side.