Close human and economic relations exists between Armenia and Belgium – Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. To the assessment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Armenia Jean-Arthur Régibeau (residence in Moscow) the Armenian-Belgian relations of 25 years are on a high level. “The Armenian Diaspora is rather large in the world. 50 thousand of Armenians reside in Belgium. Therefore, very close human, as well as economic relations exist between our countries. For example, cooperation in the field of diamond is very important for Belgium. We wish to improve these relations as much as possible”, ARMENPRESS reports Régibeau told the reporters in Yerevan.

Referring to the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU on November 24, Jean-Arthur Régibeau assessed it an important step for deepening relations with both Belgium and the other EU member states. “On the one hand Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, on the other hand it signed an agreement with the EU. This means that Armenia can assume a role of a bridge between these two unions – something that we greatly praise”, the Ambassador said.

Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Belgium were established on March 10, 1992. Jean-Arthur Régibeau assumed the post in May, 2017.