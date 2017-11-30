Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Armenian Premier receives Deputy General Director of China Construction First Group Corporation


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Deputy General Director of China Construction First Group Corporation Vey Yang.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, during the meeting the sides discussed the opportunities of involving Chinese companies into ongoing and planned road construction and infrastructure improvement activities in Armenia.



