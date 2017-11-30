Armenian Premier receives Deputy General Director of China Construction First Group Corporation
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Deputy General Director of China Construction First Group Corporation Vey Yang.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, during the meeting the sides discussed the opportunities of involving Chinese companies into ongoing and planned road construction and infrastructure improvement activities in Armenia.
- 18:45 Armenian Premier receives Deputy General Director of China Construction First Group Corporation
- 18:22 CSTO Collective Security Council adopts statement on support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process
- 18:05 Georgian Premier’s visit to Armenia postponed
- 17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-17
- 17:54 Asian Stocks - 30-11-17
- 17:11 Ruben Sadoyan hands credentials to Georgian President
- 16:33 PM Karapetyan, Swiss businessman discuss investing in winemaking sector
- 16:20 Armenian President participates in CSTO Collective Security Council sitting
- 16:18 Georgian Prime Minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 16:05 Azerbaijani FM comments on upcoming Vienna meeting with Armenian counterpart
- 15:53 Turkey can never have anything to do in NK conflict settlement process – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov’s response to Cavusoglu
- 15:36 CSTO Collective Security Council’s session begins in Minsk
- 15:16 Aronian 2nd in FIDE rating
- 15:05 CSTO peacekeepers ready to participate in settling Syria situation
- 14:13 President Sargsyan arrives in Minsk, Belarus
- 12:53 Turkey’s involvement in negotiations over NK conflict is impossible and impermissible – official Stepanakert
- 12:43 Armenia presents to CSTO the draft statement of Collective Security Council on NK conflict
- 12:24 Armenian defense minister holds working meeting with Russian counterpart in Minsk
- 12:17 Price of natural gas supplied to Armenia to remain unchanged for 2018
- 11:52 Government allocates 1,5 billion drams for housing of military families
- 11:44 PM tasks to clarify licensing procedure of country of origin for imports
- 11:02 French businesses in Armenia intend to expand
- 10:21 Decrease of interest rates to boost corporate bond market
- 10:07 Small number Armenian community of China carries out active nationwide work in various fields
- 09:32 European Stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:30 US stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-17
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-11-17
- 09:23 Oil Prices - 29-11-17
- 09:14 Tigran Petrosyan suffers unexpected defeat in Tsakhkadzor Chess Open
- 11.29-21:38 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11.29-20:45 Jury announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge
- 11.29-19:43 Exhibition entitled “Armenia” to be opened at Metropolitan Museum of New York
- 11.29-18:44 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 60th birthday anniversary of Monte Melkonyan
- 11.29-18:39 Turkey expresses support to process under OSCE Minsk Group
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7803 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 7543 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
13:35, 11.25.2017
Viewed 2471 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2462 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
20:16, 11.24.2017
Viewed 2230 times Agreement with EU creates firm grounds for political dialogue and economic cooperation – FM Nalbandian