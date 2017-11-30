Armenian Premier receives EIB’s Vice President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on November 30 the delegation led by Vice President of the European Investment Bank Vazil Hudák. Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Armenian Premier highlighted the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU in Brussels which will create new opportunities for partnership between the sides. The Premier noted that Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with the EIB in such key spheres as energy, transport, water supply, solid waste management and funding of SMEs. The Premier offered the partners from the EIB to view the opportunities of using Armenian national currency for various deals. Considering the efficiency of the modernization project of Armenia’s northern check point, Karen Karapetyan noted that he expects to cooperate with the EIB and the European Commission for Meghri’s check point modernization project.

Vazil Hudák assessed the projects implemented by EIB’s funding as effective and informed that he has got acquainted with the reconstruction works of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgian border (M6) highway and the modernization project of Bagratashen border check point. EIB Vice President emphasized that he is impressed by the completed and ongoing works and is ready for cooperation expansion in the directions of the construction of north-south road, raising traffic safety, energy saving and funding SMEs with long term loans with low interest rates.