CSTO Collective Security Council adopts statement on support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council session ended in Minsk. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, at the plenary session that followed the narrow panel meeting, the Presidents of Member States discussed over two dozen agenda items. They signed a number of documents relating to the implementation of the CSTO Collective Security Strategy for the upcoming years, the strengthening of the military component of the organization, as well as the partnership in defense and foreign policy-related matters and a number of other spheres.

In the framework of the session the Heads of State discussed over two dozen agenda items and adopted political statements, including the Armenia-initiated statement “On support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process.” The CSTO Presidents once again reiterated their support for the efforts exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the three principles for conflict settlement: peoples’ right to self-determination, non-use of force or threat of force and territorial integrity.