Georgian Premier’s visit to Armenia postponed


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. At the request of the Georgian side Georgia's PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili's visit to Armenia has been delayed for indefinite period. It will be held after Georgian Parliament has approved the composition of the country’s government, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.



