Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-17

YEREVAN, 30 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 November, USD exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 484.30 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.17 drams to 572.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 8.26 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.77 drams to 651.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 125.81 drams to 19990.32 drams. Silver price is down by 2.74 drams to 263.07 drams. Platinum price is down by 156.63 drams to 14714.22 drams.