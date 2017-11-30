Asian Stocks - 30-11-17

TOKYO, 30 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.57% to 22724.96 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.33% to 1792.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.62% to 3317.19 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.51% to 29177.35 points.