Ruben Sadoyan hands credentials to Georgian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan handed his credentials to President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili on November 29. Following the ceremony of handing credentials, the Georgian President congratulated the Ambassador on the assumption of the post wishing him success and hoping that by his vigorous activities Ambassador Sadoyan will open a new page in Armenian-Georgian relations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Georgian President also conveyed his congratulations to the Republic of Armenia on the occasion of the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU.

President Margvelashvili noted with satisfaction that an active political dialogue exists between the two states, as well as high level intensive interactions and mutual visits.

President Margvelashvili and the Ambassador of Armenia shared the opinion that developing Armenian-Georgian relations are in line with the spirit of centuries-old friendship between the two peoples.

On the same day the Armenian Ambassador handed the copies of his credentials to Georgian First Deputy Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.