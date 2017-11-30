PM Karapetyan, Swiss businessman discuss investing in winemaking sector

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting on November 30 with Swiss businessmen Jakob Schuler, who represents one of the most famous wine houses of Switzerland - Schuler St. Jakobs Kellerei.

The company is planning to undertake operations in Rind, Vayots Dzor.

The PM welcomed the businessmen’s initiative on investing in Armenia’s wine field and expressed readiness for cooperation on behalf of the government.

“The Armenian government attaches importance that each investor feels good in our country. We are ready to stand with you and support the development of your business in Armenia”, the PM said.

Jacob Schuler thanked the PM for the reception and expressed satisfaction for the conditions created for foreign investors in Armenia.

He mentioned that they are ready to invest in the winemaking sector and contribute to the development of the field.