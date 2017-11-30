Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Georgian Prime Minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia on December 1 on an official visit.

The Georgian PM will have meetings with the Armenian President, Parliament Speaker and the PM.

The two Prime Ministers will deliver a joint press conference after their meeting.

PM Kvirikashvili will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

A visit to the TUMO creative technologies center is also planned.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration