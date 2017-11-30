Azerbaijani FM comments on upcoming Vienna meeting with Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov has announced that he will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on December 6 in Vienna, as well as with Armenia’s FM Edward Nalbandian, APA reports.

The minister said he has agreed to the meeting.

“We always say that negotiations must be rational and substantial. We had deep and in detail discussions with the Co-Chairs during the Moscow meeting. The Co-Chairs will perhaps continue negotiations in this direction”, Mammadyarov said.