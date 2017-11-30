Turkey can never have anything to do in NK conflict settlement process – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov’s response to Cavusoglu

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov responded to Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu’s statement, where the latter said Turkey is ready to support any decision of Azerbaijan in the NK conflict settlement issue.

Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS that similar statement of Cavusoglu once again shows the destructive and anti-Armenian essence of Turkey’s political leadership.

“With this statement, Mr. Cavusoglu showed that Turkey can never have anything to do in the NK conflict settlement process, as well as reaffirmed the destabilizing nature of Turkey”, he said.

He stressed that progress in the Artsakh conflict is possible first of all through the mandatory expression of will of the people of Artsakh.