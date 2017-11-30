CSTO Collective Security Council’s session begins in Minsk

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. The session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has kicked off in Minsk, reports Armenpress.

The heads of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan arrived in the Palace of Independence where they were welcomed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The heads of state launched the narrow-format talks.

According to the session agenda, the leaders are going to discuss the development trends of the international situation and the measures taken to strengthen the collective security of the CSTO.

The summit will sum up the results of Belarus’ presidency in the CSTO in 2017.

It is expected that a number of decisions will be adopted on the CSTO activity in different spheres.

Armenia presented to the CSTO the draft statement of the Collective Security Council over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.