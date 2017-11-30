CSTO peacekeepers ready to participate in settling Syria situation
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The peacekeeping brigades of the CSTO are ready to participate in the settlement of the situation in Syria and elsewhere, CSTO Joint Chief of Staff General Anatoly Sidorov said.
“Whatever decision the heads of state make will happen. I can only say that our peacekeepers are ready to carry out any mission anywhere in the world”, he said.
He mentioned that the peacekeeping units are deployed by the decision of the Collective Security Council.
