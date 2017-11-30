President Sargsyan arrives in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Minsk on a working visit to participate in the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, reports Armenpress.

The joint session of the CSTO foreign, defense ministers council and the committee of secretaries of the security councils has already been held in Minsk. The session was attended by Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and acting chief of staff of the Security Council Aram Tananyan.