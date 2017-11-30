President Sargsyan arrives in Minsk, Belarus
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Minsk on a working visit to participate in the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, reports Armenpress.
The joint session of the CSTO foreign, defense ministers council and the committee of secretaries of the security councils has already been held in Minsk. The session was attended by Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and acting chief of staff of the Security Council Aram Tananyan.
- 14:13 President Sargsyan arrives in Minsk, Belarus
- 12:53 Turkey’s involvement in negotiations over NK conflict is impossible and impermissible – official Stepanakert
- 12:43 Armenia presents to CSTO the draft statement of Collective Security Council on NK conflict
- 12:24 Armenian defense minister holds working meeting with Russian counterpart in Minsk
- 12:17 Price of natural gas supplied to Armenia to remain unchanged for 2018
- 11:52 Government allocates 1,5 billion drams for housing of military families
- 11:44 PM tasks to clarify licensing procedure of country of origin for imports
- 11:02 French businesses in Armenia intend to expand
- 10:21 Decrease of interest rates to boost corporate bond market
- 10:07 Small number Armenian community of China carries out active nationwide work in various fields
- 09:32 European Stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:30 US stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-17
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-11-17
- 09:23 Oil Prices - 29-11-17
- 09:14 Tigran Petrosyan suffers unexpected defeat in Tsakhkadzor Chess Open
- 11.29-21:38 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11.29-20:45 Jury announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge
- 11.29-19:43 Exhibition entitled “Armenia” to be opened at Metropolitan Museum of New York
- 11.29-18:44 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 60th birthday anniversary of Monte Melkonyan
- 11.29-18:39 Turkey expresses support to process under OSCE Minsk Group
- 11.29-18:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-17
- 11.29-17:57 Minister Martirosyan discusses Armenia’s infrastructural projects with representatives of different countries in Tbilisi
- 11.29-17:56 Asian Stocks - 29-11-17
- 11.29-17:27 Over 500 major, medium taxpayers increase tax payments by nearly 50%
- 11.29-17:03 Healthcare ministry seeks to introduce mandatory insurance by 2020
- 11.29-16:54 EU addresses Russia through Armenia – ruling party MP on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership deal
- 11.29-16:46 President Sargsyan to depart for Belarus
- 11.29-16:24 Signing of Armenia-EU deal blocks Azerbaijan’s provocative policy - political scientist
- 11.29-15:46 Armenian delegation calls on BSEC PA not to serve for political benefits of certain states
- 11.29-15:28 Armenia is reliable partner for Iran, says expert
- 11.29-15:05 All interstate and republican roads/highways open for traffic
- 11.29-14:11 Brazil Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president
- 11.29-13:53 Armenian defense ministry delegation off to Moscow
- 11.29-13:48 Parliamentary foreign relations committee issues negative conclusion to opposition’s initiative on EEU withdrawal
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7782 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 7469 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2444 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
13:35, 11.25.2017
Viewed 2432 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund
20:16, 11.24.2017
Viewed 2208 times Agreement with EU creates firm grounds for political dialogue and economic cooperation – FM Nalbandian