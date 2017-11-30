Armenia presents to CSTO the draft statement of Collective Security Council on NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on November 30 participated in the joint session of the councils of CSTO foreign, defense ministers and the committee of secretaries of the security councils, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The National Security Council was represented by acting chief of staff of the Security Council Aram Tananyan.

The ministers touched upon the implementation process of decisions adopted during the Collective Security Council’s 2016 Yerevan sitting.

The session approved more than two dozen draft documents included in the agenda of the Collective Security Council’s upcoming session.

During the meeting issues relating to the combination of foreign policies of CSTO member states, development of military and military-technical cooperation, mutual cooperation in the fields of information security, fight against terrorism were discussed. The recent developments in Syria and the Middle East were also touched upon.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov reported to the session participants the current activity of the organization, the results recorded within the frames of the cooperation.

On behalf of the Armenian delegation foreign minister Edward Nalbandian delivered speech at the session talking about the quarter-century cooperation path within the CSTO. The FM presented to the partners the draft statement of the Collective Security Council on the Karabakh conflict submitted by Armenia’s initiative for the approval of the CSTO summit to be held on the same day.

Based on the meeting results a number of documents relating to the cooperation development within the CSTO were signed.