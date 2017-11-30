Armenian defense minister holds working meeting with Russian counterpart in Minsk

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The joint session of the council of foreign ministers, defense ministers of the CSTO member states and the secretaries of the national security council has kicked off in Minsk, Belarus.

The session is attended by heads of CSTO member state, secretaries of security council, foreign and defense ministers. During the session a number of issues relating to the CSTO activity will be discussed, including the fight against international terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal migration.

The Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress that defense minister Vigen Sargsyan had working meetings with his colleagues of CSTO member states, including Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CSTO establishment. CSTO members are Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.