Price of natural gas supplied to Armenia to remain unchanged for 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the proposal to sign a protocol on making changes in the December 2, 2013 agreement between Armenia and Russia on the procedure of the price formation during the supply of natural gas to Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“Recently, during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia, an agreement was reached during the meeting of the Armenian and Russian PMs according to which the price of natural gas supplied to Armenia remains unchanged for the next year. This agreement is enshrined by the signing of a protocol”, Ahsot Manukyan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, said.

According to the protocol, the price of natural gas for Armenia is set 150 USD for per 1,000 cubic meters from January 1 to December 31 of 2018.

PM Karen Karapetyan recalled that last year the government have set a differentiated approach for people in social needs, bordering community residents and reprocessing enterprises over the gas price. The PM asked whether there is a need of making changes for 2018 so that this approach will be maintained.

Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Robert Nazaryan said there is no need to change anything and the privileged tariffs will be maintained.