Government allocates 1,5 billion drams for housing of military families

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will allocate 1,5 billion drams for providing housing to the families of fallen soldiers or soldiers with disabilities.

The bill was approved during today’s Cabinet meeting.

76 apartments will be acquired in Yerevan, while 147 families will receive certificates for acquiring apartments in provinces.

223 families will receive financial assistance or housing in 2017, deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan said.