French businesses in Armenia intend to expand

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan held a meeting November 29 with Ambassador of France H.E. Jonathan Lacôte to discuss prospects of the Armenian-French economic partnership.

Karayan mentioned that serious work must be done to elevate the Armenian-French commercial ties to the level of the political dialogue, by using the unused potential.

The French Ambassador in turn said the recently signed agreement between Armenia and the EU and Armenia assuming the chairmanship in the ministerial council of La Francophonie have significant importance for boosting relations, including economic relations. In this context the Ambassador highlighted the expected visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Armenia.

According to him, French businesses in Armenia have intentions to expand. He said he has already met with certain investors, and that they are willing to invest in Armenia taking into account the export possibilities to European, Eurasian and Iranian markets.

The Ambassador was briefed on the Meghri FEZ, which can create new possibilities for French businesses.

According to the minister, the new deal with the EU will inspire greater trust for European and French businessmen to operate in Armenia.

The minister also expressed support to French businesses in Armenia.