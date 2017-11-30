LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.80% to $2075.50, copper price down by 0.68% to $6780.50, lead price down by 0.49% to $2443.00, nickel price down by 1.09% to $11345.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $19430.00, zinc price down by 0.76% to $3132.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 4.38% to $65500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.