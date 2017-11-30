LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.80% to $2075.50, copper price down by 0.68% to $6780.50, lead price down by 0.49% to $2443.00, nickel price down by 1.09% to $11345.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $19430.00, zinc price down by 0.76% to $3132.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 4.38% to $65500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:07 Small number Armenian community of China carries out active nationwide work in various fields
- 09:32 European Stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:30 US stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-17
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-11-17
- 09:23 Oil Prices - 29-11-17
- 09:14 Tigran Petrosyan suffers unexpected defeat in Tsakhkadzor Chess Open
- 11.29-21:38 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11.29-20:45 Jury announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge
- 11.29-19:43 Exhibition entitled “Armenia” to be opened at Metropolitan Museum of New York
- 11.29-18:44 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 60th birthday anniversary of Monte Melkonyan
- 11.29-18:39 Turkey expresses support to process under OSCE Minsk Group
- 11.29-18:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-17
- 11.29-17:57 Minister Martirosyan discusses Armenia’s infrastructural projects with representatives of different countries in Tbilisi
- 11.29-17:56 Asian Stocks - 29-11-17
- 11.29-17:27 Over 500 major, medium taxpayers increase tax payments by nearly 50%
- 11.29-17:03 Healthcare ministry seeks to introduce mandatory insurance by 2020
- 11.29-16:54 EU addresses Russia through Armenia – ruling party MP on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership deal
- 11.29-16:46 President Sargsyan to depart for Belarus
- 11.29-16:24 Signing of Armenia-EU deal blocks Azerbaijan’s provocative policy - political scientist
- 11.29-15:46 Armenian delegation calls on BSEC PA not to serve for political benefits of certain states
- 11.29-15:28 Armenia is reliable partner for Iran, says expert
- 11.29-15:05 All interstate and republican roads/highways open for traffic
- 11.29-14:11 Brazil Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president
- 11.29-13:53 Armenian defense ministry delegation off to Moscow
- 11.29-13:48 Parliamentary foreign relations committee issues negative conclusion to opposition’s initiative on EEU withdrawal
- 11.29-13:27 Swiss investors interested in financial, pharmaceutical, winemaking, IT fields in Armenia
- 11.29-13:06 Composer Tigran Mansuryan nominated in two categories at Grammy Awards
- 11.29-12:58 Song of ‘The Promise’ movie on Armenian Genocide nominated for Grammy awards
- 11.29-12:27 Armenia to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council sitting
- 11.29-12:25 Artsakh President receives head of Armenia’s state social security service
- 11.29-11:40 Nearly 7,000 granted double citizenship in Armenia in 2017
- 11.29-11:39 Armenian FM to participate in CSTO ministerial meeting in Minsk, Belarus
- 11.29-10:55 Minister of economic development and investments visits Meghri FEZ
- 11.29-10:34 President Sargsyan signs law on military service adopted by Parliament
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7758 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 7402 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2429 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
13:35, 11.25.2017
Viewed 2396 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund
20:16, 11.24.2017
Viewed 2195 times Agreement with EU creates firm grounds for political dialogue and economic cooperation – FM Nalbandian