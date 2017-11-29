Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The roads in Armenia are passable on November 29 by 21:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

It’s snowing in Aparan city of Aragatsotn Province.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.