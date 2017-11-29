Jury announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. System of a Down frontman will lead a world-renowned jury for his 7 Notes music challenge - deadline December 15, ARMENPRESS was informed from Creative Armenia.

The 7 Notes music challenge by Serj Tankian has announced its jury. The submissions will be evaluated and the $5,000 prize awarded by: System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian; Capital Cities star Sebu Simonian; jazz phenom and composer Tigran Hamasyan; Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Hayrapetyan; professor and Founding Dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, Judith Smith; and the iconic rock star and challenger himself - Serj Tankian.



The challenge, which went live in October, has a simple premise: Serj Tankian has written the first 7 notes of a new song. Can you finish it? The deadline for the 7 Notes music challenge is December 15. And the prize is $5,000. For more information and to apply, visit www.serjtankianchallenge.com.

The creative challenge series is brought to you by Creative Armenia, a non-profit organization with a global mandate to discover, develop, and produce talent in the digital age.