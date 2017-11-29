Turkey expresses support to process under OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America on November 29, ARMENPRESS reports Çavuşoğlu tweeted. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was also present at the meeting.

“I reaffirmed Turkey’s support to the Minsk process”, the Turkish foreign minister wrote.