President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 60th birthday anniversary of Monte Melkonyan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated on November 29 in the solemn event marking the 60th birthday anniversary of Artsakh Hero, the Republic of Armenia National Hero Monte Melkonyan held at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.



