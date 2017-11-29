Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-17

YEREVAN, 29 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 484.33 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.06 drams to 574.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 8.31 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 4.67 drams to 648.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 42.50 drams to 20116.13 drams. Silver price is down by 0.40 drams to 265.81 drams. Platinum price is up by 112.66 drams to 14870.85 drams.