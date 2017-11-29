Asian Stocks - 29-11-17
TOKYO, 29 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 November:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.49% to 22597.20 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.79% to 1786.15 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.13% to 3337.86 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.19% to 29623.83 points.
- 18:44 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 60th birthday anniversary of Monte Melkonyan
- 18:39 Turkey expresses support to process under OSCE Minsk Group
- 18:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-17
- 17:57 Minister Martirosyan discusses Armenia’s infrastructural projects with representatives of different countries in Tbilisi
- 17:56 Asian Stocks - 29-11-17
- 17:27 Over 500 major, medium taxpayers increase tax payments by nearly 50%
- 17:03 Healthcare ministry seeks to introduce mandatory insurance by 2020
- 16:54 EU addresses Russia through Armenia – ruling party MP on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership deal
- 16:46 President Sargsyan to depart for Belarus
- 16:24 Signing of Armenia-EU deal blocks Azerbaijan’s provocative policy - political scientist
- 15:46 Armenian delegation calls on BSEC PA not to serve for political benefits of certain states
- 15:28 Armenia is reliable partner for Iran, says expert
- 15:05 All interstate and republican roads/highways open for traffic
- 14:11 Brazil Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president
- 13:53 Armenian defense ministry delegation off to Moscow
- 13:48 Parliamentary foreign relations committee issues negative conclusion to opposition’s initiative on EEU withdrawal
- 13:27 Swiss investors interested in financial, pharmaceutical, winemaking, IT fields in Armenia
- 13:06 Composer Tigran Mansuryan nominated in two categories at Grammy Awards
- 12:58 Song of ‘The Promise’ movie on Armenian Genocide nominated for Grammy awards
- 12:27 Armenia to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council sitting
- 12:25 Artsakh President receives head of Armenia’s state social security service
- 11:40 Nearly 7,000 granted double citizenship in Armenia in 2017
- 11:39 Armenian FM to participate in CSTO ministerial meeting in Minsk, Belarus
- 10:55 Minister of economic development and investments visits Meghri FEZ
- 10:34 President Sargsyan signs law on military service adopted by Parliament
- 09:57 Decrease of interest rates boosted real estate market – banker
- 09:49 Armenia to comply legislation with EU deal
- 09:45 Knesset Vice Speaker is confident Israel will eventually express its stance on Armenian Genocide
- 08:50 European Stocks - 28-11-17
- 08:49 US stocks up - 28-11-17
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-17
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-11-17
- 08:43 Oil Prices down - 28-11-17
- 11.28-21:21 Putin receives Yuri Khachaturov in Kremlin
- 11.28-21:12 Opening of first stage of Meghri’s free trade zone scheduled on December 15
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7654 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 6999 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2369 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
10:09, 11.22.2017
Viewed 2294 times State Department compares US-Turkey relations with marriage
13:35, 11.25.2017
Viewed 2276 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund