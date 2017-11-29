Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

Asian Stocks - 29-11-17


TOKYO, 29 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.49% to 22597.20 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.79% to 1786.15 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.13% to 3337.86 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.19% to 29623.83 points.



