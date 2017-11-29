Minister Martirosyan discusses Armenia’s infrastructural projects with representatives of different countries in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, participated in the Tbilisi Belt and Road Forum on November 28-29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, during the two days forum a high-level discussion was held dedicated to the theme of “Belt and Road”.

The sides also touched upon the perspectives of development of information and communication technologies, e-commerce, involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises in it, development of digital infrastructure and digital economy, and development of the Internet.

There were also separate discussions on the development of transport infrastructure, facilitation of international transportations and their volumes, and the development of logistic schemes in cargo transportation.

Gagik Grigoryan, First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, made a statement during the forum.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan had meetings with high-level officials in the fields of transport, Communication and information technologies of different countries and organizations.

Infrastructure programs envisaged and implemented in Armenia were discussed during the meetings.

Tbilisi Belt and Road Forum brought together more than 1000 officials, politicians, businessmen and experts representing different fields (transport, information and communication technologies, energy), as well as representatives of international organizations.

The Forum is one of the traditional events of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum. It is a continuous platform aimed at developing and facilitating a number of topics and issues.