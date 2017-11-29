EU addresses Russia through Armenia – ruling party MP on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership deal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. By signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia, the EU addresses Russia on not having any unsolvable problems with the latter, Republican party faction MP Artashes Geghamyan said during the foreign relations committee hearings on the opposition’s initiative on withdrawing Armenia from the EEU.

“An exclusive significance is being given to Armenia, to its solid foreign policy in terms of it being able to closely cooperate also with Iran, which is under sanctions. We see that as a result of this foreign policy Armenia is becoming an independent factor, and parallel with this Azerbaijan appears out of the game”, Geghamyan said.

He stressed that the EU is changing its policy for Russia, which is proved by the fact that Russia isn’t mentioned whatsoever is the Eastern Partnership declaration.

“As a result of these discussions we must think what steps to make to elevate Armenia’s role as an international entity by another rank”, he said.