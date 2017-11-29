Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

President Sargsyan to depart for Belarus


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan will depart for Belarus on November 30.

The President will participate in the upcoming CSTO Collective Security Council sitting in Minsk, the President’s Office said.

 



