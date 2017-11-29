Signing of Armenia-EU deal blocks Azerbaijan’s provocative policy - political scientist

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is one of the most important documents during independence years, political analyst Ruben Mehrabyan told a press conference on November 29.

According to him, under the agreement Armenia and the EU stipulate mutual commitments, stances, which get legal force.

In his words, the agreement is important with its significance for the security of Armenia and Artsakh.

“Under this agreement, the single stance of 28 EU member states regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is getting a legal force. This means that Azerbaijan’s provocative and aggressive policy has been blocked by European diplomacy. If hypothetically Azerbaijan were to want to wage a new war, then the political price of it will significantly be greater: it will appear in international isolation after such a step”, he said.