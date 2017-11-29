Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

All interstate and republican roads/highways open for traffic


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies issued a notification saying all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.

Clear weather is reported along all roads in the country as of 14:30.

The ministry also urged drivers to travel using exclusively snow tires.



