Armenian defense ministry delegation off to Moscow


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A defense ministry delegation of Armenia has departed to Moscow, Russia.

The delegation is led by Davit Pakhchanyan, deputy defense minister, who also serves as chairman of the state committee of military industry.

The delegation will participate in the military-technical committee session under the defense ministers’ council of CIS member states in Moscow on November 29.

 



