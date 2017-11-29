Parliamentary foreign relations committee issues negative conclusion to opposition’s initiative on EEU withdrawal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament gave a negative conclusion to the opposition’s initiative on withdrawing the country from the EEU.

Only two MPs voted in favor of the initiative –Artak Zeynalyan from the Yelk faction – which initiated the bill, and Ararat Zurabyan from the Tsarukyan faction.

The other 6 members of the committee voted against the initiative.