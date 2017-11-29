Swiss investors interested in financial, pharmaceutical, winemaking, IT fields in Armenia  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland is interested in deepening the relations with Armenia in economic field, Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser said during the “Armenian-Swiss Business Day-2017” conference, reports Armenpress.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-Switzerland diplomatic relations. During these years not only the diplomatic, but also the economic relations have developed. This year the trade turnover volume between the two countries comprised 170 million Swiss francs”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, Armenia is among the small countries in the Caucasus, but is the most active in the region. Switzerland has quite good results with Armenia in cooperation platform. The Ambassador noted that Switzerland is in the list of top ten countries that made investments in Armenia. He expressed hope that the current results will further improve in the future.

“The Swiss embassy is trying to create a platform that will enable to develop the business. The fact is especially important that Switzerland offers GSP system to Armenia. Within the frames of this, the exporters, following some rules, can export products to Switzerland with facilitated tax terms”, he said.

According to him, Armenia also has a very good geographical position, it connects the Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet states.

“The goal of today’s event is to gather the business representatives, concerned sides of Armenia and Switzerland under one roof. Here there are representatives of business, Armenian government, Armenia-Switzerland chamber of commerce. We hope the exchange of experience will be effective”, the Swiss Ambassador said.

The Swiss investors are interested in financial, pharmaceutical, winemaking, information technologies fields. The Ambassador said the Swiss investors face no problems in Armenia.