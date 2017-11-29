Armenia to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council sitting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO Collective Security Council will convene a sitting on November 30 in Minsk.

The council consists of the leaders of CSTO member states – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The council is chaired by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in 2016-2017.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will participate in the sitting.

The heads of state will discuss international developments and actions for the strengthening of the CSTO Collective Security.

It is expected that a declaration on the 25th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 15th anniversary of the CSTO will be adopted.

The presidents will also discuss the 2025 strategy program of the organization.

Because in 2017-2018 the chairmanship will be shifted to Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev will present the priorities of his country’s chairmanship.

Several political statements of CSTO member states leaders over international security issues is in the agenda.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will deliver his annual report.

Documents relating to cooperation in information security and countering illegal migration will be signed.

Prior to the sitting, the joint session of the foreign ministers, the defense ministers and national security council secretaries will be held.

CSTO Joint Chief of Staff General Anatoly Sidorov will also participate in the sitting.