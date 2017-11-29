Artsakh President receives head of Armenia’s state social security service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 29 received head of the state social security service of Armenia’s ministry of labor and social affairs Hovhannes Sahakyan, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the realization of diverse projects in the social security sphere of Artsakh as well as cooperation between the two Armenian states in this context were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan underlined that partnership between the relevant structures of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia were on an appropriate level, voicing his hope that close cooperation would be of an ongoing nature.

Artsakh Republic minister of labor, social affairs and resettlement Samvel Avanesyan attended the meeting.