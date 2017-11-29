Nearly 7,000 granted double citizenship in Armenia in 2017

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 6866 people applied for Armenian citizenship during the 9 months of 2017, while in the entire 2016 the number was 7229.

Colonel Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan, director of the visa and passport department of the Police, told ARMENPRESS 356 applications have been denied in 2017, and 840 have been denied in 2016.

Although official statistics aren’t carried out, Return To Armenia Foundation says Armenians from Syria, Lebanon, Georgia are mostly applying for double-citizenship.

“The double citizenship institution was created to link the Diaspora with Armenia. In an indirect way this also concerns development of repatriation”, Vardan Marashlyan, head of the foundation says.