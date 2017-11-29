Minister of economic development and investments visits Meghri FEZ

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan visited the Meghri Free Economic Zone, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Accompanied by chief advisor to the prime minister Gagik Martirosyan, architects and businessmen, the minister toured the FEZ construction site. He got acquainted with the process of the constructive works of the first stage, the existing problems and gave respective solutions.

The construction works are at the final stage. The opening of the first stage of the Meghri FEZ is expected to be held on December 15.