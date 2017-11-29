President Sargsyan signs law on military service adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 29 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The laws concern making changes and amendments in the laws on ‘Military service and status of serviceman’, ‘Defense’, ‘Legal regime of martial law’.
- 11:39 Armenian FM to participate in CSTO ministerial meeting in Minsk, Belarus
- 10:55 Minister of economic development and investments visits Meghri FEZ
- 10:34 President Sargsyan signs law on military service adopted by Parliament
- 09:57 Decrease of interest rates boosted real estate market – banker
- 09:49 Armenia to comply legislation with EU deal
- 09:45 Knesset Vice Speaker is confident Israel will eventually express its stance on Armenian Genocide
- 08:50 European Stocks - 28-11-17
- 08:49 US stocks up - 28-11-17
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-17
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-11-17
- 08:43 Oil Prices down - 28-11-17
- 11.28-21:21 Putin receives Yuri Khachaturov in Kremlin
- 11.28-21:12 Opening of first stage of Meghri’s free trade zone scheduled on December 15
- 11.28-19:17 Conductor Constantine Orbelian pretends to Grammy
- 11.28-19:08 Sharmazanov assesses heroic participation of Armenian people in victory of Great Patriotic War indubitable
- 11.28-18:17 Armenia has all opportunities and rights to use development potentials emerging from both Russia and EU – high ranking Russian ruling party representative
- 11.28-18:15 President Sargsyan receives Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif
- 11.28-17:56 Armenia ready to raise trade turnover between Armenia and Iran to new level – Armenian Premier receives Iranian FM
- 11.28-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-11-17
- 11.28-17:33 Asian Stocks down - 28-11-17
- 11.28-17:09 Artsakh President Sahakyan visits Hadrut region
- 11.28-16:29 President Sargsyan awards 10 Artsakh war volunteers with Gratitude Medal
- 11.28-16:19 E-declaration of products to be initiated from 2020 in EEU
- 11.28-16:01 There is no obstacle for developing relations between Armenia and Iran – FM Mohammad Javad Zarif
- 11.28-15:47 President Sargsyan signs law adopted by Parliament
- 11.28-15:46 Body of soldier transferred to Azerbaijan under mediation of ICRC
- 11.28-15:20 President Sargsyan bestows high state awards to several Artsakh war volunteers
- 11.28-14:53 President Sargsyan participates in session dedicated to 10th anniversary of establishment of Special Investigation Service
- 11.28-14:15 Syunik FEZ to contribute to strengthening economic ties with Iran: Armenian-Iranian business forum kicks off
- 11.28-13:58 Iran draws special significance to comprehensive cooperation with Armenia – minister Zarif
- 11.28-13:56 Iran-Armenia relations dynamically developed over past 25 years, says Armenian FM
- 11.28-13:49 Armenia to transfer body of soldier to Azerbaijan after discovery
- 11.28-13:10 DFA presents concepts for Noah ethnographic district to experts
- 11.28-13:06 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives German Ambassador
- 11.28-12:26 Iran highly appreciates political and economic relations with Armenia
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7589 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 6724 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2326 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
10:09, 11.22.2017
Viewed 2213 times State Department compares US-Turkey relations with marriage
13:35, 11.25.2017
Viewed 2175 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund