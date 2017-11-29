Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

President Sargsyan signs law on military service adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 29 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments in the laws on ‘Military service and status of serviceman’, ‘Defense’, ‘Legal regime of martial law’.



